12,930 Shares in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 62.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRMK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Trustmark from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Trustmark Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.22. Trustmark Co. has a 1 year low of $18.96 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $283.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

