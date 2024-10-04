1,300,000 Shares in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.78% of Waystar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waystar during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,010,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waystar in the second quarter worth approximately $1,633,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waystar during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,357,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Waystar in the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Waystar during the 2nd quarter valued at $800,003,000.

Shares of Waystar stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82.

Waystar ( NASDAQ:WAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waystar Holding Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAY. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.90.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

