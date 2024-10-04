145,743 Shares in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 145,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNK. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $18.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $795.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.25, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,266.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GNK shares. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

