1,578 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by MRA Advisory Group

MRA Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,578 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Boeing by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,954 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Boeing by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 119,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $483,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $150.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.12 and its 200-day moving average is $175.36. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $149.49 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.40 billion, a PE ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

