17,888 Shares in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 28,298 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 6,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG opened at $16.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.83. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $18.13.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.68 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

