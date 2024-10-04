18,357 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Bought by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $2,102,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 12.6% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 23.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 20.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,448,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,801,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $283,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,448,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,801,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,953 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,630 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:A opened at $144.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $155.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

