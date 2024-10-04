18,614 Shares in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Bought by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Veritone by 31.6% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Veritone in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Stock Up 2.3 %

VERI stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. Veritone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 3.29.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone ( NASDAQ:VERI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.99 million during the quarter. Veritone had a negative net margin of 42.56% and a negative return on equity of 222.47%.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Israel, and India. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system, that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models designed to mimic human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

