191,060 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Acquired by GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd

GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 191,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,660,000. Zscaler makes up approximately 3.3% of GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $5,609,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 40.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $846,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $169.63 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $149.63 and a one year high of $259.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho cut Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Zscaler from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Zscaler from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.39.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $842,078.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,254,563.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,947 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $842,078.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,254,563.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Rich sold 4,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $824,370.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,259 shares in the company, valued at $17,686,201.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,912. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

