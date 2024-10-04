19,900 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,461,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,957 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,012,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $37,208,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,129,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,772,000 after purchasing an additional 284,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 141.5% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 475,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,137,000 after buying an additional 278,798 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $90.31 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $55.32 and a 1-year high of $91.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

