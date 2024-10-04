200 Shares in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Purchased by Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,336,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Westwind Capital increased its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XOP opened at $139.81 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12-month low of $124.12 and a 12-month high of $162.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

