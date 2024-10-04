2,100 Shares in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Acquired by American National Bank & Trust

American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 30,102 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 277.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 268,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 197,101 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AAAU opened at $26.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.72. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $26.48.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

