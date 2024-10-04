212,394 Shares in Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN) Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 212,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAFN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hafnia in the second quarter valued at about $107,651,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Hafnia in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,514,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Hafnia in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,646,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Hafnia during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,327,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hafnia during the second quarter worth $2,421,000.

Get Hafnia alerts:

Hafnia Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HAFN stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. Hafnia Limited has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56.

Hafnia Increases Dividend

Hafnia ( NYSE:HAFN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Hafnia had a net margin of 47.30% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $417.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hafnia Limited will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4049 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Hafnia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

About Hafnia

(Free Report)

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hafnia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hafnia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.