21,817 Shares in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNS. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter valued at $5,193,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 265,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,423,000 after buying an additional 38,620 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 292.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 9.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 427,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,858,000 after acquiring an additional 37,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNS opened at $92.43 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $97.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.01.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNS shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

In other Cohen & Steers news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $95,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,866.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,100 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $95,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,866.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,548.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,365. Corporate insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

