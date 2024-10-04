21,865 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR) Bought by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.43% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UAPR. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 1,129.8% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 644,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,976,000 after acquiring an additional 591,940 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 1,939.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 300,491 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 34.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 282,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 71,877 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 149.1% during the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 139,481 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 1,012.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after buying an additional 140,787 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BATS UAPR opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $151.65 million, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.41.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

