224 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Purchased by American National Bank & Trust

American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in CBRE Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 242,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,581,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE opened at $122.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $125.43. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.33.

In related news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,168.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,787. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

