23,834 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,805,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.29.

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE ELV opened at $498.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $529.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $432.99 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The company has a market capitalization of $115.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.