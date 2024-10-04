23,923 Shares in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of TriMas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in TriMas in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in TriMas by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in TriMas by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in TriMas by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TriMas by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriMas Price Performance

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.70. TriMas Co. has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). TriMas had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

TriMas Profile

(Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Further Reading

