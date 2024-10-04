2,488 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Acquired by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 target price (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,213.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,213.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,478,674.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $6.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $492.07. 1,467,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,150. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $435.31 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $114.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $536.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $529.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

