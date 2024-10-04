262,974 Shares in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 262,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,349,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 59,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% in the first quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 66,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $56.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.06.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.