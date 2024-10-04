2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.16% of 2seventy bio worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its holdings in 2seventy bio by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP raised its stake in 2seventy bio by 337.1% during the 4th quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,494,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,434 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its position in 2seventy bio by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,754,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 260,663 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in 2seventy bio by 512.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,508,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $4.75 on Friday. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $244.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.77.

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 million. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 354.16% and a negative return on equity of 66.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jessica Snow sold 7,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $33,765.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,345.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TSVT. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of 2seventy bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 2seventy bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

