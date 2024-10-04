3,352 Shares in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Bought by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 496.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 18.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.74%.

A number of analysts recently commented on INVH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.05.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

