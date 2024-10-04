34,277 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,255,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $3,013,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 18,192 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 518.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,839 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.65.

MAR opened at $249.48 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.75 and a twelve month high of $260.57. The stock has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.59 and its 200-day moving average is $237.85.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

