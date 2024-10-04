34,400 Shares in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 34,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.19% of Allegiant Travel as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 275.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 0.1 %

ALGT stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.02. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $85.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.65.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $666.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.74 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALGT. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

