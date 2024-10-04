35,180 Shares in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of OneSpan as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 109.0% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 167,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 87,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,794,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,499,000 after purchasing an additional 219,907 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the first quarter worth about $2,997,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 1,038.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 295,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

OneSpan Price Performance

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $555.58 million, a P/E ratio of -81.56 and a beta of 0.77. OneSpan Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

OneSpan Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.