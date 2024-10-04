352 Shares in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Purchased by Mattson Financial Services LLC

Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 204,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,010,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 11,577 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $863,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 67,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JUST opened at $80.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $371.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.97. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.46 and a fifty-two week high of $81.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.98.

About Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

