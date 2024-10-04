358 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Bought by Mattson Financial Services LLC

Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $87.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $89.30.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
