39,349 Shares in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Purchased by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of PDS Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $55,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDSB. Alliance Global Partners raised PDS Biotechnology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of PDSB stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $145.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.88.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

