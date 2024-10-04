40,206 Shares in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Birkenstock by 358.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, MSA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Birkenstock during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Birkenstock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

NYSE:BIRK opened at $47.44 on Friday. Birkenstock Holding plc has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $64.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.68.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $564.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.70 million. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 6.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

