40,225 Shares in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.8% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 4.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 11.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $32.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.26. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.31). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $204.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 163.93%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

