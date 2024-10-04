41,610 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $9,635,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $237.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.64 and its 200-day moving average is $235.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $218.75 and a one year high of $269.52.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

