4,412 Shares in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) Purchased by Mattson Financial Services LLC

Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 636,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,009,000 after purchasing an additional 21,527 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 274,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 67,756 shares in the last quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.3% in the second quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. now owns 212,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,331.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 140,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 42.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 39,116 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJAN opened at $32.54 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $33.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.68. The company has a market capitalization of $214.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

