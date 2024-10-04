4,461 Shares in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,692 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,768,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Bensler LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2,672.0% during the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 188,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 181,853 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $102.81 on Friday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $103.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.88.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.