45,015 Shares in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,015 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,918,981 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $209,828,000 after buying an additional 1,621,655 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,514,281 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $102,406,000 after acquiring an additional 388,710 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,687,972 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $95,289,000 after purchasing an additional 252,015 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,009 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $52,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,042,156 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,386,000 after purchasing an additional 77,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on IART. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

IART opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.83. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $418.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.07 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

