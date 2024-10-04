476 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Acquired by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in ServiceNow by 466.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $855.44.

NOW opened at $890.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $846.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $779.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $527.24 and a 1-year high of $945.46.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

