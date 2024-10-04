4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 706,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 1.37% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics worth $14,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 702.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 17,409.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $49,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Kirn sold 12,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $290,638.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,820,350.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $49,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,169 shares of company stock valued at $396,146 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $10.34 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $36.25. The company has a market cap of $534.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.45.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

