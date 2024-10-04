54,706 Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 54,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,585.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.80.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FNF opened at $60.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.25. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $62.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

