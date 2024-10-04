551 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Acquired by Unique Wealth LLC

Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,353,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,296,641,000 after purchasing an additional 129,216 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,139,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,406,471,000 after purchasing an additional 173,108 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,862,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,286,582,000 after purchasing an additional 75,973 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Caterpillar by 5.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,069,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,022,488,000 after buying an additional 165,358 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 10.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,108,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,431,000 after acquiring an additional 198,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $391.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.78. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $397.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,750,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,272.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.94.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

