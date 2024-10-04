55,871 Shares in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Acquired by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 55,871 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 45.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 66,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 20,627 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Stock Performance

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

Insider Activity

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.58). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 101.10%. The firm had revenue of $79.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.62 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 85,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $89,382.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 85,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $89,382.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 34,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $38,573.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,399.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,775 shares of company stock valued at $233,347 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.32.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

