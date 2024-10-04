600 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,858,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,513,000 after purchasing an additional 84,574 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 23.8% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,402,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,381,000 after buying an additional 269,976 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 46.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 981,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,304,000 after buying an additional 312,729 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 84.4% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 532,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,418,000 after buying an additional 243,743 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Whirlpool

In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $104.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.34 and a 200 day moving average of $99.96. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $84.18 and a 52 week high of $132.31. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.39. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

