602 Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Acquired by Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in United Airlines by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,161,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,634,000 after acquiring an additional 64,542 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 67,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 5.8% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 522,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,032,000 after buying an additional 28,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $55.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.30.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on UAL. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.59.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

