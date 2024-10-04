617 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Purchased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP acquired a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 617 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $142.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $145.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.93.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,043,420.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

