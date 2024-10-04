6,180 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Bought by Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGC opened at $204.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.66. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $145.94 and a one year high of $206.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

