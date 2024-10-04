6,300 Shares in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,726,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,750,000 after purchasing an additional 28,609 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in AZZ by 325.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 93,420 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in AZZ by 176.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 8.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $1,233,270.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $1,233,270.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $27,638.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,121.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Stock Performance

NYSE AZZ opened at $80.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.98, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. AZZ Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.48 and a twelve month high of $88.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.62.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $413.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.25 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AZZ shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of AZZ to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on AZZ in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on AZZ in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

