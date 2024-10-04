662 Shares in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter worth approximately $611,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after buying an additional 22,995 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,047,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 9.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 313,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,887,000 after acquiring an additional 27,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 86.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAIC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Science Applications International from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SAIC opened at $144.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.06 and its 200-day moving average is $126.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $104.46 and a 12 month high of $145.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.33%.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In related news, EVP James Joshua Jackson acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,007.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Joshua Jackson purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,007.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,550 shares of company stock worth $184,319 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

