7,000 Shares in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Acquired by Bright Rock Capital Management LLC

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 61.7% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 949,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,417,000 after acquiring an additional 362,625 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,276,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $586,036,000 after acquiring an additional 311,304 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,993,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 66.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 193,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,357,000 after buying an additional 77,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in HEICO by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 352,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,250,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter acquired 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.26 per share, with a total value of $119,823.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,409.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter bought 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.26 per share, for a total transaction of $119,823.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,409.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 53,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $9,739,890.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,891 shares in the company, valued at $30,741,539.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,374 shares of company stock valued at $15,061,997 in the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HEICO Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of HEI stock opened at $260.08 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.42 and a fifty-two week high of $269.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.79, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.22.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. HEICO had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $992.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on HEICO from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on HEICO from $248.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on HEICO from $243.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HEICO

About HEICO

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.