78,884 Shares in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 78,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Arko at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arko by 72.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arko by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arko alerts:

Arko Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $6.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Arko Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $8.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85.

Arko Announces Dividend

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Arko had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Arko’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arko from $5.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARKO

About Arko

(Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.