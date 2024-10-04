9,967 Shares in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBWM. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 242.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBWM opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.57. The firm has a market cap of $665.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

MBWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

In related news, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $146,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $96,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,576.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 3,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $146,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,355.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $491,418. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

