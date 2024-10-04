A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 606.17 ($8.11) and traded as high as GBX 627 ($8.39). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 623 ($8.33), with a volume of 124,804 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAG. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($9.16) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £687.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1,931.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 641.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 606.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

In other news, insider Julie A. Barr bought 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,486 ($19.88) per share, with a total value of £505.24 ($675.82). Insiders own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Soft drinks, Cocktail solutions, and Other. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, brewed drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, mixers, syrups, various fruit purees, boost drinks, energy stimulation drinks, sport drinks, iced coffee, oat drinks, spring and sparkling water, fruit juices, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

