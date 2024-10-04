A2Z Smart Technologies Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, October 8th (NASDAQ:AZ)

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 8th. The 2-5 reverse split was announced on Thursday, October 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, October 7th.

AZ stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. A2Z Smart Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.54.

A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A2Z Smart Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6,821.36% and a negative net margin of 118.83%. The business had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in A2Z Smart Technologies stock. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ( NASDAQ:AZ Free Report ) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,666 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of A2Z Smart Technologies worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of retail smart cart solutions for grocery stores and supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Metal Parts, Advanced Engineering, and Smart Carts.

