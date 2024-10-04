Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (CVE:AME – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 6000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 75% interest in the Willow copper-molybdenum property located in Yerington, Nevada, as well as explores for Nev-Lorraine claims.

